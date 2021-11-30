Alvi appreciates ASF’s services

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized on the best quality professionalism coupled with high moral values to project positive image of the country before the world. The President was addressing the passing out ceremony of BASC-49 Airport Security Course, here at Airport Security Force Academy.

Federal Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarawr Khan, ASF’s Director General Major General Abid Lateef Khan, Deputy Director General Brig Salahuddin Ayubi and Commandant ASF Academy, Lt-Col Yawar Abbas besides business leaders, diplomats and elite of the city were present.

Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the ASF passing out trainees for completing their 24-week airport security training course at the best ASF academy, which had included them among the best forces of the world. He hoped the ASF would continue to serve the country with same high national spirit and dedication.

“Your professionalism is gauged and image is built among the public when they find you treating them very politely along with fulfilling the national security demand,” he said, adding that ASF won big appreciation during COVID-19 outbreak through its best service against chaos at most of the airports in the world. Similarly, during recent evacuation from Afghanistan, the ASF service was praised.