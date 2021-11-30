ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,633 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-0.58%)
BR30 18,757 Decreased By ▼ -46.76 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,092 Decreased By ▼ -238.46 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,441 Decreased By ▼ -109.34 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Pakistan so far: SAPM Dr Sultan

  • Faisal says we cannot control the new variant from coming to Pakistan, but we can control its impact by ramping up the immunisation process
BR Web Desk 30 Nov 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that no case of Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in Pakistan so far, it was reported on Tuesday.

Talking to a private news channel, Sultan said: "We cannot control the Omicron variant from coming to Pakistan, but we can control its impact by ramping up the immunisation process."

"Our priority is those who have not been vaccinated at all," he added.

“With more people immunised, we can control the impact. I urge people to get vaccinated and follow SOPs."

He mentioned that the guidelines and policies regarding the vaccination will be finalised in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

WHO warns Covid variant Omicron risk ‘very high’

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to make booster jabs mandatory to curb the spread of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant that has recently been detected in South Africa.

Health Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that it has been decided to make the booster dose mandatory across the province because of the new variant.

He said that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered as a booster jab. “The booster dose is being given only in Jinnah Hospital and DOW Ojha Hospital but it will be provided to the entire province and no charges will be taken for the booster jab," the health secretary said.

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that a notification has been issued to restrict travel from six southern African nations and Hong Kong after the emergence of a new heavily-mutated Covid-19 variant, Omicron, which was identified in South Africa earlier this week.

Omicron Covid-19 variant: Sindh makes booster jab mandatory

In a Twitter post, Asad said: "The emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older."

The southern African countries include South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also classified the new Covid-19 variant as a "highly transmissible" virus of concern and named it Omicron under its Greek-letter system.

The panel said early evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection.

As the new of the new virus spread, several countries imposed travel restrictions to contain its spread. The 27-nation European Union (EU) imposed a temporary ban on air travel from southern Africa, and stocks tumbled in Asia, Europe and the US.

The United Kingdom also banned flights from South Africa, announcing that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a coronavirus test.

Faisal Sultan Omicron coronavirus no case in pakistan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

No case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Pakistan so far: SAPM Dr Sultan

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Read more stories