Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, supported by a rebound on Wall Street but worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus hung over the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.12 percent, or 318.09 points, at 28,602.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.12 percent, or 21.82 points, at 1,970.30.

Japanese shares were rebounding partly in response to sharp falls in previous sessions, supported by US gains, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

However, uncertainties over the impact of Omicron and unchanged central bank policies mean share prices are not rising sharply, it added.

Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close

"Japan's new border controls over the variant, which are stricter than the US's, could also weigh on the country's economic recovery," it added.

The dollar fetched 113.80 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.58 yen in New York late Monday.

Japan's latest job market data was mixed, with the jobless rate improving to 2.7 percent in October from 2.8 percent in the previous month, while the ratio of jobs to job-seekers slightly worsened to 1.15, meaning there are 115 openings for every 100 people seeking employment.

Investors were also awaiting China's manufacturing PMI in November, due later in the day, dealers said.

In Tokyo, Shionogi was up 0.10 percent at 8,093 yen after a report said the pharmaceutical firm is mulling the development of a vaccine for the Omicron variant.

Nissan was off 1.74 percent at 583.2 yen after it said its global output in October dived 21.5 percent and it unveiled plans for electric and hybrid vehicles to make up half its global sales by 2030.

Its bigger rival Toyota was up 1.44 percent at 2,041 yen despite a 25.8 percent decline in global output in October.

Tech firms were higher, with Sony Group rallying 2.15 percent to 14,045 yen, NEC trading up 2.14 percent at 5,240 yen and Panasonic up 0.90 percent at 1,284.5 yen.