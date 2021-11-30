ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,702 Increased By ▲ 41.68 (0.89%)
BR30 18,982 Increased By ▲ 177.79 (0.95%)
KSE100 45,729 Increased By ▲ 398.97 (0.88%)
KSE30 17,759 Increased By ▲ 208.88 (1.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

AFP 30 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, supported by a rebound on Wall Street but worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus hung over the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.12 percent, or 318.09 points, at 28,602.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.12 percent, or 21.82 points, at 1,970.30.

Japanese shares were rebounding partly in response to sharp falls in previous sessions, supported by US gains, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

However, uncertainties over the impact of Omicron and unchanged central bank policies mean share prices are not rising sharply, it added.

Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close

"Japan's new border controls over the variant, which are stricter than the US's, could also weigh on the country's economic recovery," it added.

The dollar fetched 113.80 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.58 yen in New York late Monday.

Japan's latest job market data was mixed, with the jobless rate improving to 2.7 percent in October from 2.8 percent in the previous month, while the ratio of jobs to job-seekers slightly worsened to 1.15, meaning there are 115 openings for every 100 people seeking employment.

Investors were also awaiting China's manufacturing PMI in November, due later in the day, dealers said.

In Tokyo, Shionogi was up 0.10 percent at 8,093 yen after a report said the pharmaceutical firm is mulling the development of a vaccine for the Omicron variant.

Nissan was off 1.74 percent at 583.2 yen after it said its global output in October dived 21.5 percent and it unveiled plans for electric and hybrid vehicles to make up half its global sales by 2030.

Its bigger rival Toyota was up 1.44 percent at 2,041 yen despite a 25.8 percent decline in global output in October.

Tech firms were higher, with Sony Group rallying 2.15 percent to 14,045 yen, NEC trading up 2.14 percent at 5,240 yen and Panasonic up 0.90 percent at 1,284.5 yen.

Nikkei Tokyo stocks opened higher

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

Read more stories