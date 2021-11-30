Reshuffles in KP cabinet notified

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administ-ration department on Monday notified that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assigned and changed the portfolios of four ministers and one special assistant.

It said that Kamran Bangash has been appointed as Minister for Higher Education Archives and Libraries, Arshad Ayub Khan has been assigned the portfolio Minister for Irrigation, Faisal Amin Gandapur as Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development and Amwar Zeb Khan as Minister for Zakat Ushr and Social Welfare Special Education and Women Empowerment and Special Assistant Taj Mohammad Tarand who was holding the portfolio of energy & power has been given Revenue and Estate.

Similarly, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has also notified two new Special Assistants - Mohammad Ali Khan Saif and Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad and given the portfolios of Information and Public Relations and Energy and Power respectively.

