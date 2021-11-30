ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
APAT to protest against taxation measures today

Sohail Sarfraz 30 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) would lodge a protest on Tuesday (today) outside Prime Minister Secretariat against taxation measures envisaged under the Tax Laws (Third) Amendment Ordinance, 2021.

Talking to Business Recorder over mobile phone, APAT Chairman Ajmal Baloch said they have conveyed to the government that traders would neither accept forced sale tax registration, nor they can afford point of sale and would strongly resist against the power of police being given to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through Presidential Ordinance. This would open more doors of corruption in the FBR.

He said that the government was accepting every demand, adding that this was being done under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand. He claimed that traders from across the country would reach the federal capital to stage a protest outside the Prime Minister Secretariat as a first step and if their demands were not met, then they would consider going for a shutter down strike.

He stated that the first protest was made on September 29, 2021 outside the FBR Headquarters. Later, traders staged the second sit-in at Faizabad on October 26 to sensitise the government about their demands and now they are going to stage a protest outside the PM Secretariat.

Traders are demanding an end to presidential ordinance that they have termed as a “black law”, end to sales tax registration and POS integration, and promulgation of a new ordinance to end corruption within the tax machinery. He said that the POS should be installed at chain and brand stores.

The traders will arrive in large numbers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, various parts of Punjab, and from as far as the commercial hub of the country, Karachi, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, he added.

The protest is against the harsh tax policies and complicated and double documentation, which would increase tax evasion and corruption in the country, Baloch added. Additionally, with the promulgation of the Tax Laws (Third Amendments) Ordinance 2021 for broadening of the tax base on September 17, the government has granted sweeping powers to the FBR for disconnection of mobile phones SIMs, electricity, and gas connection of non-filers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF FBR APAT Tax Laws (Third) Amendment Ordinance 2021

