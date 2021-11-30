West Indies tour: Security arrangements at National Stadium reviewed

KARACHI: As the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has already announced the squads for Men’s team tour of Pakistan, an important meeting was held in Sindh Home Department to review the security related arrangements for the matches to be played at National Stadium Karachi.

Spokesperson of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division said in a statement that the meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez.

Additional IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Operations Amir Sheikh, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani, SSP South Zubair, Army, Rangers and PCB officials and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

