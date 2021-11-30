Pakistan, China sign MoU to deepen tourism cooperation, exchanges

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on expansion of bilateral tourism, exchanges and cooperation. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Chinese Vice-Minister of Culture and Tourism Zhang Xu signed the MoU from both sides at an august signing ceremony held at the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Beijing.

The event was also attended by senior officials from the two countries and media representatives. The MoU signing was a part of activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries being celebrated this year.

The MoU envisages upgrading tourism cooperation between Pakistan and China as outlined in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Long Term Plan.