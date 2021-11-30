ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
SAU, SRSO sign MoU on community training

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Jamshoro and Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on community training in three districts of Sindh to deal with desert locust and other disasters.

In this regard, a brief event and awareness workshop on “Building resilient communities by connecting disaster and emergency response to sustainable development” was held at the Crop Protection Faculty of Sindh Agricultural University, where the Dean of the Faculty Prof. Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri and Akram Sheikh, Project Manager, SRSO, signed the MoU. The workshop was informed that this training is being organized with the support of Action against Hunger and SIDA.

Addressing on the occasion, Dean Prof. Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri said that locust attacks are still a threat in Sindh. He said in the past locusts have damaged standing crops, orchards, vegetables on more than 200,000 acres in most districts of Sindh and caused financial losses to farmers. He said; therefore, modern methods of locust eradication are needed to save crops.

