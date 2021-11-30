ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Gold firms as Omicron risks buoy safe-haven appeal

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

LONDON: Gold firmed near the $1,800 level on Monday as investors sought cover from the likely risks to the global economy posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant, amid expectations of a more tempered approach to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,796.53 per ounce by 1019 GMT, while US gold futures advanced 0.7% to $1,797.50. While gold is once again hovering around $1,800 levels, it’s expected to remain volatile with the Omicron variant the key driver, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

“If the virus does lead to renewed worries about economic activities, central banks will obviously be caught in between a rock and a hard place because inflation is not going to come down... but growth will, and that leaves them in a very precarious situation.”

With new cases of the Omicron variant found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, more countries imposed travel restrictions. But capping gold’s moves, the dollar edged higher - making gold more expensive for overseas buyers - and equities regained some composure after sinking last week on fears that the new variant could bring fresh curbs.

Gold also closely tracked the timeline the US Federal Reserve may approach to hike interest rates, which translate into higher opportunity cost of holding gold, a non-interest bearing asset. The Omicron variant was seen as possibly affecting when the Fed and other major central banks will raise rates.

“Gold is taking cue from interest rates expectations,” Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at Exinity Group said.

“Now markets expect only two rate hikes for 2022, down from three. The shift in rate expectations is helping gold gain some ground, but the move is insignificant so far.”

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $23.30 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.4% to $966.99, and palladium climbed 2.2% to $1,787.04.

