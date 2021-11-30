Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
30 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
318,788,191 182,508,456 12,383,346,697 6,858,565,112
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,005,744,768 (1,424,480,903) (418,736,135)
Local Individuals 8,870,286,172 (9,519,904,636) (649,618,464)
Local Corporates 5,340,797,603 (4,272,443,003) 1,068,354,599
===============================================================================
