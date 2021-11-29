ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has unearthed systematic flaws in security of confidential/classified data of taxpayers and directed the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) to develop security policies/infrastructure and implement international standards for protection against future cyber attacks on Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) website.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in a landmark investigation found that due to incompetence, and ineptitude in the discharge of duties by FBR & PRAL, confidential/classified data of FBR Web portal was hacked.

According to details, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt has filed a public interest complaint against the FBR/PRAL key position holders, wherein after a comprehensive investigation, FTO Dr Jah concluded that FBR/ PRAL is not using any software to manage its Network Security policies and FBR has filed a false/wrong statement regarding the system disrupted period which is also contrary to the Finance Minister’s stance and using expired certification.

FTO order states: “The above analysis clearly reflects maladministration oozing out of neglect, inattention, delay, incompetence and ineptitude of FBR & PRAL’s functionaries, in the administration and discharge of assigned duties and responsibilities. PRAL data centre is not equipped with any Instruction Prevention/ Intrusion Detection system, a material systematic flaw exposing security of its database. PRAL data centre is not compliant to some credible International Standard and its certification was also expired in December 2020.

Security of taxpayers' data: No action taken against PRAL officials

When contacted Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondent that Cyber attack on key data websites, data and data centres of FBR/PRAL pose a threat that can undermine the security capabilities of a state (Pakistan). It can cause significant economic damages including ongoing crucial CPEC activities. Mastermind of this nefarious move and all team members including public servants working in FBR/PRAL must be removed from Government of Pakistan Services and criminal cases must be registered against all of them for not providing security to the confidential/classified data of taxpayers of Pakistan, solely due to their extreme inefficiency, negligence and corrupt practices for not buying the computer soft-wares and using pirated versions.

Waheed further added the hacking took place at a time when the Cabinet Division has also shifted its business online. Same episode has already been unmasked by the FTO in C. No. 507/2013 [2014 PTD 1353 = 109 Tax 1]. The failures in combating cyber threats can lead to a national crisis, as it is an integral part of Pakistan’s defence.

FTO directed the FBR to carry out a complete appraisal of its system’s vulnerabilities in order to avoid any such incident in future. Adopt solutions designed with security as a top priority like Cloud Car which provides protection against widespread system crashes and slow paced operations. PRAL is directed to develop security policies and security infrastructure with the help of efficient security tools like Intrusion Prevention and Intrusion Detection Systems both network-based and host based.

Deploy Comprehensive Security and incident Monitoring (SIEM) Solution in its Data Centre. Implement some credible International Standard (like Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV from Uptime Institute) as protection against any such threat in the future, FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR PRAL Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Sensitive data of taxpayers

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories