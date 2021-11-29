ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Recorder Report Updated 29 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked the people to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, besides following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) seriously due to emergence of new variant ‘Omicron’.

In a tweet, the NCOC urged the people to observe the SOPs to prevent the spread of virus. “Please ensure that your vaccination is complete (both doses in case of two dose vaccine), wear mask and isolate yourself / get tested in case of any symptoms! Stay Safe!!!,” the NCOC asked the masses through a tweet.

WHO classifies renamed Covid strain, Omicron, 'variant of concern'

The government has already issued notification regarding travel ban for six African countries and Hong Kong with immediate effect. The notification said travel had been restricted from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia as well as Hong Kong. These countries, the NCOC added, had been placed in category C, which includes nations from where people face restrictions and can only travel to Pakistan under specific NCOC guidelines, consequent to the emergence of the ‘Omicron’ strain in South Africa and its spread to adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, five more deaths have been reported due to coronavirus infection across the country. According to the statistics issued by the NCOC on Sunday, 36,979 tests were conducted on Saturday out of which 303 cases came positive. The positivity ratio remained 0.81 percent. According to the data, 946 patients of coronavirus are still in critical care.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

