BOP sponsors ‘WeCamp Festival-2021’

APP 29 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Bank of Punjab (BoP), in a bid to support, encourage and promote home-based women entrepreneurs across the country, sponsored the ‘WeCamp Festival 2021’, which was organized here at the Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park (F-10 Bolan Gate) on Sunday.

The festival was organized from10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., said a press release issued here. The atomcamp (a skill development organization), in collaboration with the BoP, Graana.com, Islamabad Administration, Islamabad Police, and SEED Project KP organized the WeCamp (women entrepreneurs camp) Festival 2021.

The CEO and Co-founder of atomcamp, Shua Khalid thanked the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi who visited WeCamp Festival 2021 in F-9 Park to support local businesses.

The different business pavilions at the festival included home décor, home textile, apparel, arts, crafts & jewellery; skincare & hair care products, cosmetic products, organic oils & food products, and live food & bakery.

Through the WeCamp Festival 2021, BOP wanted to recognize, celebrate, encourage, and increase the visibility of home-based women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. The festival provided a free space for 100 women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services and expand their consumer base. The participating women entrepreneurs were able to grow their business network by interacting with other women entrepreneurs at the festival.

Another goal of this festival was to encourage and inspire women who have not yet started their businesses to enter the field of entrepreneurship. This is where BOP played an integral part. Through a separate BOP stall, the bank provided information about Kamyab Jawan, Punjab Rozgar, and the bank’s own various products.

Moreover, the Bank of Punjab promoted inclusion by dispensing product knowledge and providing instant processing of Account opening to the female entrepreneurs. This is in line with the bank’s strategy on poverty alleviation, financial inclusion, and women empowerment.

BOP firmly believes that Home-based women entrepreneurs contribute immensely to the sustainability of the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Pakistan by increasing women’s economic participation in the labor force.

Women entrepreneurship plays a crucial role in reducing gender inequality and unemployment and ensuring the financial empowerment of women. By providing support to these women, the Bank of Punjab is not only providing economic relief and poverty reduction to these women, but also their families.

The event was inaugurated by Chair SDGs Committee on Child Rights - MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz (PML- N), MNA Shahida Akhter Ali (JUI), Special Assistant to Prime Minister - MNA Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI), MNA Mussarat Mahesar (PPP), MNA Dr Shazia Sobia (PPP), and Coordinator Women Wing to the Secretary General PTI - MNA Nafisa Khattak (PTI), and Group Head, Retail and Priority Sectors Lending – Asif Riaz (BOP).

Moreover, the festival was attended by several diplomats, public office holders and people from all walks of life including the Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad Police. Their presence supported atom camp’s effort to uplift Pakistan’s workforce through skill development.

