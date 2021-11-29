Reshuffles in Balochistan bureaucracy

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has re-shuffled officers of different departments, official information said Sunday. Imran Khan (BSS/BS-20), awaiting actualisation of his promotion in B-20 in SandGAD, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Information Department against existing vacancy.

Saeed Ahmed Umrani (BCS/BS-20), Commissi-oner, Rakhshan Division, has been transferred and directed to report to the S& GAD. Saifullah Khetran (BCS/BS-19), Deputy Commissioner, Awaran, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Rakhshan Division vice Saeed Ahmed Umrani. Muhammad Naeem Bazai, Additional Secretary, Health Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Balochistan Food Authority vice Muhammad Ibrahim Baloch. Muhammad Ibrahim Baloch (BSS/BS-19), Director General, Balochistan Food Authority, has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD. Aurangzeb Kasi (BSS/BS-19), awaiting actualisation his promotion in B-19 in S&GAD, has been posted as Director General, Public Relations, Balochistan, relieving Shahzada Farhat from look after charge of the said post. Muhammad Yasir Khan Bazai (BCS/BS-18), Additional Commissioner, Quetta Division, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Zhob against existing vacancy.

Captain Jameel Ahmed (Retd) (PAS/BS-18), Additional Secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Gwadar vice Major Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon (Retd) while Major Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon (Retd) (PAS/BS-18), has been transferred and directed to report to the S& GAD, says a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department on November 28, 2021.