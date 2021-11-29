Delegation of overseas Pakistanis meets CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government by awarding the rights of vote to expatriates has acknowledged their long-standing demand. He said that previous governments ignored this issue and befooled Pakistanis living abroad with hollow slogans.

He was talking to a delegation led by Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mahmoodul-Hassan here on Sunday at his office. He further stated that opposition parties, by opposing the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis, have shown their double standards.

He said that first time in the history of the country; PTI government has taken practical measures to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis besides giving back their right to vote. He termed overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors of Pakistan and said that their role in strengthening the national economy cannot be overlooked.

A comprehensive policy has been formulated to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, said Usman Buzdar and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab has been made a vibrant organization.

The members of the delegation, while talking to the Chief Minister, said that overseas Pakistanis considered the PTI government as their own. They thanked him for taking personal interest and concrete measures for redressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The delegation included Syed Qamar Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Imran Khalil, Umar Ishaq and Imtiaz Ahmed.

