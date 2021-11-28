Shehbaz raps PTI govt over sharp PKR decline

LAHORE: Expressing concern over depreciation in the Pak rupee, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that unprecedented rise in the dollar’s worth symbolizes a storm of economic catastrophe.

“Consistent decline in Pakistani rupee proves that the economic policies of PTI government are ineffective,” Shehbaz said, adding: “The PTI has broken record of everything including loans, inflation, losses and dollar.”

Shehbaz also blamed the government’s criminal negligence, incompetence and corruption for the worst gas crisis in the country. “Despite the terminals built by Nawaz Sharif, the gas crisis shows the extreme incompetence of the present government,” the PML-N leader said in a statement.

He maintained that there were terminals and capacity but the government could not provide gas on time and at reasonable price, at present, less than half of the gas storage capacity in the terminals is being utilized.

Moreover, PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking Rs 50 cut in the per-litre price of petrol.

In the international market, the petrol rate has plummeted from $85 to $75 per barrel; therefore, in view of drop in global price, the petrol price in Pakistan should also be decreased, the resolution said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021