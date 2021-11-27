ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arsenal not willing to entertain offers for Pepe, says Arteta

Reuters 27 Nov 2021

Arsenal are yet to see whether club-record signing Nicolas Pepe will live up to their expectations but the north London club will not entertain offers for the out-of-favour forward in the January transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Pepe joined Arsenal from French club Lille in 2019 for a reported 72 million pounds ($96.05 million) and was the club's second top scorer last season with 16 goals in all competitions.

But he has struggled for form this season, scoring once in nine games in all competitions.

Asked if Pepe had given value for money, Arteta said on Friday: "We will see in the next few seasons if he is capable of achieving what we expect from him. But that is a difficult answer, not only with him but with any player.

"The value-for-money question is very particular. Is it just for individual performance or do you put their collective performance too? Because to pay money for a player -- and you are in the Champions League -- is value for money."

The solid form of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka this season has limited Pepe's opportunities, with British media linking him with a move away from Arsenal in January.

Newcastle United, whom Arsenal host later on Saturday, are one of the clubs that have been linked with Pepe but Arteta said Arsenal are not interested in selling him.

"No, and it is not the moment to talk about that either," Arteta said. "We are interested in Nico performing at the level that he can do.

"He had some really good moments since I have been here, some moments where he hasn't participated that much, like everybody else."

Arsenal are fifth in the league on 20 points after 12 games, three points adrift of the top four.

Arsenal Mikel Arteta Nicolas Pepe French club Lille

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Arsenal not willing to entertain offers for Pepe, says Arteta

Decline in oil prices to bode well for Pakistan’s economy: Fawad

Pakistan rejects Indian RSS chief’s provocative, irresponsible remarks

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers Mobile Termination Rates to Rs0.5 per min from January

PL target revised downward

Thailand bans entry from 8 African countries over COVID Omicron variant

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

Read more stories