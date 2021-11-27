KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 6.907 billion and the number of lots traded at 4,398.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.162 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 672.292 million), Crude Oil (PKR 527.335 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 507.743 million), Platinum (PKR 376.031 million), Silver (PKR 248.552 million), Natural Gas (PKR 215.587 million), Copper (PKR 120.260 million), DJ (PKR 56.415 million) and SP 500 (PKR 21.427 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021