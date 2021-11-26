ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Evergrande founder sells 9% stake for $344mn amid debt crunch

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: The chairman of China Evergrande Group Hui Ka Yan sold 1.2 billion shares in the company at an average price of HK$2.23 each on Thursday, Hong Kong Stock Exchange filings show.

The share sale, which is worth a total of HK$2.68 billion ($344 million), lowers Hui's stake in the Shenzhen-based real estate company to 67.9% from 77%.

Evergrande has been stumbling from debt deadline to deadline as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities and Chinese authorities have told Hui, 63, to use some of his personal wealth to help pay bondholders, sources have said.

Hui, who is the property developer's founder, is now freeing up funds by selling luxury assets including art, calligraphy and three high-end homes.

China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace

Evergrande failed to pay coupons totalling $82.5 million due on Nov. 6 and investors are on tenterhooks to see if it can meet its obligations before a 30-day grace period ends on Dec 6.

Hui's share sale represented a 19.8% discount to Wednesday closing price of HK$2.78. Data from the exchange shows block trades priced at HK$2.23 per share were carried out in the pre-market on Thursday.

Before the filings, Evergrande shares closed down 10.4% at HK$2.5, versus a 2.7% drop in the broader market.

Evergrande Group

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Evergrande founder sells 9% stake for $344mn amid debt crunch

Tarin warns 'speculators', says rupee will reverse direction

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends near historic low

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

Oil prices dive to two-month lows, spooked by new COVID variant

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Read more stories