Director Karachi Zoo suspended over death of rare white lion

KARACHI: Director Karachi Zoo Khalid Hashmi was suspended from his post Thursday, a day after the death of a white lion, and an inquiry against him has been ordered by administrator Karachi. As per KMC spokesman, KMC Senior Officer Mansoor Qazi has been immediately appointed as Senior Director Zoo and Safari Park.

He said Hashmi has been directed to report to Government of Sindh after his suspension from the post at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

According to details, Metropolitan Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi issued orders for his transfer on Thursday.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a presser referring to a death of white lion said that the incident that took place in the zoo on Wednesday was very unfortunate. ”I am sorry for it because I am the head of the institution but the officers against whom action is being taken for doing wrong brings a stay order from the court,” he added

Khalid Hashmi, the director of the zoo, was twice removed from office but both times he obtained a stay order from the court. Earlier, a senior KMC official with a good reputation was posted but in November Khalid Hashmi took stay order once again.

“Every wrong person says I did nothing wrong and then new conspiracies start,” the Administrator said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021