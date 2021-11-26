Tokyo shares close higher

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher Thursday after solid US indicators boosted Wall Street shares with a rising dollar also encouraging investors. The Nikkei 225 index added 0.67 percent, or 196.62 points, to end at 29,499.28, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.33 percent, or 6.57 points, to 2,025.69.

The dollar was at 115.40 yen, compared with 115.41 yen in New York late Wednesday, maintaining gains made since Tuesday when the US currency broke the 115 yen mark for the first time in more than four years.

Market sentiment was also boosted by fresh, stronger-than-expected US indicators, including consumer data and jobless claims that hit the lowest level for over five decades.

The S&P ended close to a new record finish although the Dow edged down, but it was enough to send the Tokyo market higher at the open. The dollar’s rise was also encouraging buying of exporters, such as automakers and semiconductor related issues, analysts said.

Investors bought high-tech issues in Tokyo after US technology shares gained overnight, Okasan Online Securities said in a note. “But traders were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of Thanksgiving,” it added.

Among major shares, high-tech investor SoftBank Group added 1.31 percent to 6,683 yen. Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing firmed 0.45 percent to 8,750 yen. Toyota slid 0.58 percent to 2,112 yen while Honda added 0.79 percent to 3,302 yen.