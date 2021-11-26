Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
26 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 25, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
230,694,530 139,931,653 9,699,613,091 6,295,899,944
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 934,195,931 -2,596,307,962 -1,662,112,030
Local Individuals 8,211,303,154 (7,460,512,680) 750,790,473
Local Corporates 5,492,963,123 (4,581,641,566) 911,321,557
===============================================================================
