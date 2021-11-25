ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.7%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By ▼ -55.93 (-1.23%)
BR30 18,335 Decreased By ▼ -138.39 (-0.75%)
KSE100 43,955 Decreased By ▼ -409.05 (-0.92%)
KSE30 16,938 Decreased By ▼ -185.62 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cathay Pacific to cut flights as Hong Kong covid rules bite

AFP 25 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific on Thursday said it will slash passenger flights into Hong Kong next month as the city's strict travel curbs continue to keep international travellers away at a time when rivals are seeing their prospects improve.

Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest quarantine measures and travel restrictions during the pandemic, which has kept infections low but ensured a business hub that dubs itself "Asia's World City" has been cut off internationally for the past 20 months.

The government has tied the city's fortunes to China's strict coronavirus strategy and said normalisation of travel with the mainland must come before any reopening to the rest of the world.

On Thursday Cathay announced it was "cancelling a number of flights to Hong Kong" for December blaming "operational and travel restrictions that remain in place".

As the peak holiday season approaches, the airline will convert around one-third of flights bound for Hong Kong to handle cargo, the South China Morning Post reported citing company sources. Outbound flights would remain untouched for now, with about 620 scheduled in December, the paper added.

Like most international carriers, Cathay has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic wiping out much international travel.

But it is especially vulnerable because it has no domestic market to fall back on and is based in an international finance hub that has embraced mainland China's "zero-Covid" plan.

In contrast, rival Singapore Airlines is seeing flights and passenger numbers pick up as that city begins reopening to the outside world and switching to learning to live with the virus.

Last week Hong Kong authorities ordered more than 100 Cathay cargo crew into mandatory quarantine after three of their colleagues who stayed at the same layover hotel in Germany tested positive on return.

The three pilots were fired after a company investigation concluded there was an unspecified "serious breach" of requirements for the crew during overseas layovers.

Most cargo crew were later released from quarantine but the move underscored how Hong Kong's strict coronavirus measures were making it harder for airlines to operate.

The same week global delivery giant FedEx said it was closing its crew base in Hong Kong and relocating pilots overseas because of the city's strict anti-coronavirus measures.

Cathay Pacific

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Cathay Pacific to cut flights as Hong Kong covid rules bite

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Read more stories