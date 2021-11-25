ANL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.33%)
FFBL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GGL 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
NETSOL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 90.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,506 Decreased By ▼ -51.69 (-1.13%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By ▼ -126.35 (-0.68%)
KSE100 43,968 Decreased By ▼ -395.64 (-0.89%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -185.08 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Australian bowlers want Paine as wicketkeeper for Ashes: Lyon

AFP 25 Nov 2021

BRISBANE: Australia's bowlers want Tim Paine behind the stumps for the first Ashes Test against England because he is "the best keeper in the world", spin king Nathan Lyon said Thursday.

Paine quit as Test captain in disgrace last week over a historical text message scandal, but is keen to keep playing.

Selectors must decide whether to cut him loose and start afresh or show loyalty amid a groundswell of support to keep him in the team for the opening clash in Brisbane on December 8.

Opener Marcus Harris on Wednesday said Paine had the backing of the Australian squad and Lyon -- who is one wicket away from claiming 400 Test scalps -- reiterated this.

"The selectors always said they were going to pick the best available XI and in my eyes Tim Paine is the best keeper in the world," he said. "I know I want him.

"Every bowler's relationship with (him) is exceptional and Tim Paine is a very loveable guy and a very well-respected guy within the changeroom."

Lyon added that he could "100 percent guarantee he (Paine) has the full support of the Australian changeroom".

"Tim made a mistake, he's owned it, for me that shows great courage, to be honest."

Paine quit ahead of a series of lewd text messages with a female colleague in 2017 being made public.

He was investigated at the time and cleared of any breach of cricket's code of conduct, but said he was stepping down as skipper because his actions "do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain".

His replacement is yet to be announced with Pat Cummins and Steve Smith the frontrunners to lead the side.

