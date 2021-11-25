PPDA to go on strike from today

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced to observe strike and suspend supplies from its petrol pumps for an indefinite period from Thursday.

While speaking at a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, Chairman PPDA Abdul Sami Khan said that the government has failed to honor its commitment to increase the margins of the dealers.

Abdul Sami Khan said that PPDA had demanded six percent margin for the dealer from present 2.5 percent. The PPDA had announced to go on strike on November 05, 2021.

Chairman PPDA pointed out that the federal government had invited the dealers association to come to Islamabad. In the said meeting the matter was discussed in details and the government authorities agreed to margin of the dealers.

He said that daily expenses of the petrol pumps have gone up three times due to soaring prices of electricity, salaries of employees, high ratio of taxes etc., which is making it difficult for the dealers to continue their business.

On the other hand, leading oil marketing companies have announced that they will open their retails stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021