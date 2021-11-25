ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPDA to go on strike from today

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced to observe strike and suspend supplies from its petrol pumps for an indefinite period from Thursday.

While speaking at a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, Chairman PPDA Abdul Sami Khan said that the government has failed to honor its commitment to increase the margins of the dealers.

Abdul Sami Khan said that PPDA had demanded six percent margin for the dealer from present 2.5 percent. The PPDA had announced to go on strike on November 05, 2021.

Chairman PPDA pointed out that the federal government had invited the dealers association to come to Islamabad. In the said meeting the matter was discussed in details and the government authorities agreed to margin of the dealers.

He said that daily expenses of the petrol pumps have gone up three times due to soaring prices of electricity, salaries of employees, high ratio of taxes etc., which is making it difficult for the dealers to continue their business.

On the other hand, leading oil marketing companies have announced that they will open their retails stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government Karachi Press Club Abdul Sami Khan PPDA

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPDA to go on strike from today

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

Read more stories