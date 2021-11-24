ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah retires from Tests

AFP Updated 24 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah Riyad announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday after a 12-year career.

The 35-year old played his last Test against Zimbabwe in Harare in July this year with Bangladesh recording a 220-run win.

The right-hander made an unbeaten 150 -- his fifth Test hundred -- in his final innings, and was named the player of the match.

He scored 2,914 runs at an average of 33.49 and took 43 wickets in Tests, captaining the side six times.

Local media reported that Mahmudullah told his teammates during the Zimbabwe Test but waited to make a formal announcement.

"Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career," he said in a statement Wednesday.

Shakib blow as Bangladesh face tough Test against Pakistan

His announcement came two days before Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their two-Test series against Pakistan.

Mahmudullah, the Twenty20 captain of Bangladesh who was not selected for Pakistan Tests, promised to continue playing the other two formats.

"Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket," he said.

Bangladesh Mahmudullah Riyad retirement Test cricket

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah retires from Tests

Pre-demolition work begins at Nasla Tower following CJP’s order

Unfortunate that CJP and Nawaz Sharif were invited at the same event: PM Khan

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

Reversal: Pakistan's rupee falls again, closes over 175 against US dollar

Taliban says Doha talks to open 'new chapter' with US

Former CJP Nisar must share with public who pressurised him: Maryam

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt to bring ‘mini-budget’ in coming days: Shaukat Tarin

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

Read more stories