ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rebounds on weaker ringgit, costlier US soyoil

Reuters Updated 24 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, having been in retreat for three sessions, tracking costlier soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) as the ringgit extended losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 57 ringgit, or 1.2%, to 4,909 ringgit ($1,166.31).

The ringgit was down 0.3% against the dollar, making the edible oil more attractive for holders of foreign currency.

Palm extends losses on weaker rivals, crude oil

CBOT soyben oil, meanwhile, rose for a third session, gaining 0.5%.

Rivals on the Dalian came off earlier lows, with the most active soyoil contract down 0.7% and its palm oil contract falling by 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils that compete in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil industry palm oil prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rebounds on weaker ringgit, costlier US soyoil

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Reversal: Pakistan's rupee falls again, closes over 175 against US dollar

Former CJP Nisar must share with public who pressurised him: Maryam

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt to bring ‘mini-budget’ in coming days: Shaukat Tarin

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Read more stories