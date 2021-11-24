ANL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4%)
China Oct smartphone shipments up 30.6% y/y, likely driven by iPhone

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Shipments of smartphones within China rose 30.6% year-on-year to 32.7 million handsets in October, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported late on Tuesday.

The figures follow a large fall that began in the first half of the year, with the revival driven by the release of the latest models of Apple Inc's iPhone, according to a research firm.

Shipment numbers were up from about 25 million in October 2020 and 20.8 million in September 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones

Research firm Jefferies stated in a note published late on Tuesday that the surge stemmed from the release of the latest iPhone series, as well as Android players getting ready for a sales surge for the then-upcoming nationwide Singles' Day sales period.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 in China in September.

Handset brands are currently experiencing production issues due to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns and US-China tensions have prompted a number of automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Delayed upgrades from consumers had also caused sales to slow.

