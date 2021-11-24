ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Zaheer Abbasi 24 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said there is a need to increase the tax collection because the country’s stability is at stake, owing to debt burden and its repayment, and the government does not have the money for investment in various sectors, including agriculture and the welfare of the people.

Addressing the launching ceremony of track and trace system, the prime minister said half of the total collection is used for the debt servicing of the money borrowed by the governments during the last 10 years.

He said that efforts were being made from 2008 to introduce this system and now in 2021 finally, it is being implemented.

The premier said that the role of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is very important and his dream to increase the tax collection to Rs8 trillion would be materialised in a few years. It was a step as he started thinking whether it would be done during his tenure or not and would have a far reaching impact on tax collection.

The premier said that the biggest problem of the country is that it does not have sufficient money to run the country and consequently had to borrow.

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on November 23

He said that during the colonial system people did not consider tax evasion a bad thing because their money was being sent abroad.

He regretted that after independence, the ruling elite of the country did not allow the tax culture to grow in the country primarily because they preferred personal interest over national interest.

The premier also cited the example of Western countries where no one could imagine tax evasion and even rulers value taxpayers’ money.

He said that if the prime minister of England goes to the United States, he stays in the embassy there so that they do not have to spend money in the hotel. The prime minister said that rulers in the past had spent 10 times more on foreign trips.

He said that when people see their rulers misusing taxpayers’ money they do not pay taxes.

The prime minister said it is important to have a tax culture because the country’s stability depends on tax collection.

He said that those who have been responsible for burdening the country with the debt must be punished. The prime minister said that automation would prevent pilferage in the tax system.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Shaukat Tarin said that eight to nine percent tax-to-GDP was very little and an increase in tax-to-GDP ratio has not been possible without the use of technology.

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

He said that there are complaints about harassment and use of technology would address this complaint. He said that track and trace system after tobacco, sugar, steel, cement would also be implemented in four more sectors. He said that a considerable number of companies have signed off on it.

The adviser said that there are three million return filers and only two million are paying taxes, while one million are filing their return with no taxable income.

He said that 15 million people’s data is available with the government and they would be asked to pay their due tax.

There is an annual retail of Rs18 trillion but only Rs3 trillion is in the system and the government would install point of sale but there is no fear for the small traders because they would pay a fix amount of tax. We are also introducing technology in custom and trade, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Agriculture Imran Khan FBR tax collection Shaukat Tarin sugar industry

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Cos having Afghan subscribers: SECP abolishes condition of MoI’s clearance

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Read more stories