ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
VLSFO complex extends gains

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market complex extended gains on Tuesday, boosted by a tight near-term supply outlook amid limited refinery output and a lack of blendstock materials.

The front-month VLSFO time spread climbed to a fresh 21-month high of $11.25 a tonne while the front-month crack edged up to a three-session high of $13.63 a barrel above Dubai crude, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.

In the physical market, the VLSFO cash premium climbed 41 cents from the previous session to a near two-year high of $9.92 a tonne above Singapore quotes on Tuesday. The cash differential was at a $2.72 per tonne premium at the start of the month.

No VLSFO or high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window.

India’s HPCL offered up to 25,000 tonnes of HSFO for prompt loading from Mumbai over Dec. 1-3 in a tender that closed on Nov. 22. The results of the tender could not yet be confirmed. India’s MRPL sold a 40,000-tonne cargo of 0.5% VLSFO loading from New Mangalore over Dec. 10-12 to BP at an unknown price level on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Royal Dutch Shell has halved its crude processing capacity at its Singapore hub and reduced fuel exports, executives said on Tuesday, as the oil major transitions from fossil fuels to cut emissions and meet global low-carbon energy needs.

The United Arab Emirates has started building “the first green hydrogen plant in the Middle East” and testing is currently underway, Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

Refinitiv data HSFO VLSFO Dubai crude Singapore trading

