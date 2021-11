ICE canola up

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Monday, boosted by higher soyaoil prices.

Floods in Australia added support for canola on fears of crop damage, but shipping problems in British Columbia due to flooding have not pressured Canadian canola prices much, a trader said.

January canola gained $16.20 to $1,021.80 per tonne. January-March canola spread traded 4,684 times.

US soyabean futures firmed on strong demand, rising soyaoil prices and spillover support from surging wheat futures.