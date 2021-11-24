Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 23, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
302,135,613 180,025,788 11,086,366,899 6,446,262,503
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,142,451,767 (1,887,172,812) (744,721,045)
Local Individuals 10,810,707,208 (10,736,629,530) 74,077,677
Local Corporates 6,854,402,694 (6,183,759,327) 670,643,368
===============================================================================
