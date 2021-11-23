ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
Opposition will give overseas Pakistanis representation in parliament: Fazl

BR Web Desk 23 Nov 2021

Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday that the opposition will ensure their representation in the parliament and advised them not to get caught in the government’s lies.

While talking to reporters after the PDM's meeting in Islamabad, the leader of the opposition alliance lashed out at the government over the passage of the electoral reforms bill during the joint session of parliament last week.

The passing of the electoral laws now allows the use of electronic voting machines as well as granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

As per the bill, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shall, with the technical assistance of NADRA and any other authority or agency, enable overseas Pakistanis in prescribed manner subject to secrecy and security to exercise their right to vote during the general elections.

The bill also authorizes the ECP to procure electronic voting machines for the casting of votes in general elections.

Fazl said that the government was imposing its electoral reforms on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which has raised serious questions over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief said the entire nation is demanding an independent election commission. “It is totally unacceptable to clip the ECP's wings,” he said, adding the country's constitution already lays down the powers of the commission.

Nation fighting against an illegal, incompetent govt: Fazl

Fazl said the current government had promised to create 10 million jobs but had “stolen” over five million so far from the people.

Commenting on the ouster of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the JUIF leader said the “conspiracies against Nawaz were, in reality, conspiracies against Pakistan and the democracy.”

“These conspiracies were the main reason why Pakistan was facing an economic crisis today,” he added.

On Friday, the PDM leader had announced that the union of all opposition parties will not accept any enforced legislation done by the government.

PML-N running propaganda against judiciary: Fawad

While speaking at an Ulema convocation ceremony at Hockey Chowk in Quetta, Fazlur Rehman said people sitting in fake assembly and the majority are involved in legislation of the country. Just like the bills that are being passed by enforcements, the changes in constitutions are being done the same way.

He added that 25 July 2018 is considered as the Black Day whereas the same history was repeated on Nov 17.

He went on to say that after the incident of 911, world politics is surrounding America. He said that China will be leading the world on economic grounds. Fazlur Rehman added that Pakistan will have to make decisions about its own future.

