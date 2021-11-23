ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US to release oil from reserves after OPEC+ rebuffs call for more crude

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday it would release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in a coordinated move with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to cool prices after OPEC+ producers rebuffed calls for more crude.

The White House issued the statement after a source in the US administration said Washington had been hashing out a plan with major Asian energy consumers to drive down prices from near three-year highs. Britain had not previously been mentioned.

US President Joe Biden, facing low approval ratings amid rising inflation ahead of next year's congressional elections, has repeatedly called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to pump more oil.

But the group has rebuffed the requests, as members have already been struggling to meet its existing targets for production increases and amid fears a resurgence of coronavirus cases could once again drive down demand.

US set to unveil emergency oil release in bid to fight high prices

The release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be in the form of a loan sale to companies, which must return the crude at a later date, and was the first time the United States had coordinated a release with some of the world's largest oil consumers, US officials said.

OPEC+ states, including US allies in the Gulf, meet again on Dec. 2 to discuss policy but have shown no sign of any change in tack to heed US calls.

The unprecedented effort by Washington to team up with major Asian economies to lower energy prices sends a warning to OPEC and other big producers that they need to address concerns about high crude prices, up more than 50% so far this year.

An OPEC+ source, speaking before the group's December meeting, said a release from reserves would complicate the maths for OPEC+, as it monitors the market on a monthly basis.

Suhail Al-Mazrouei, energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, one of OPEC's biggest producers, said earlier Tuesday he saw "no logic" in increasing UAE supply to global markets.

OPEC+ US oil oil price oil producer oil export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US to release oil from reserves after OPEC+ rebuffs call for more crude

Emerging markets vulnerable to a taper tantrum-style shock: SBP governor

UN criticises 'disturbing' arrest of rights activist in IIOJK

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Back-to-back gains for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

Sustainable environment protection plan needed to fight pollution: PM Imran

Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks

Afiniti appoints Babbio as chair, forms committee to investigate charges against Chishti

Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tech free to poorer countries: WHO

Read more stories