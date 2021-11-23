ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Markets

Palm falls on 2022 edible oils output forecast

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined for a third straight session on Tuesday following a forecast for stronger production of top vegetable oils next year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.79% to 4,870 ringgit ($1,160.35) by closing time.

It reversed from earlier gains of 1.33% and extended losses of 0.78% over the previous two sessions.

"Selling activities came in as Thomas Mielke called for higher edible oil output in 2022," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm extends losses on weaker rivals, crude oil

Global production of the top four vegetable oils - palm, sunflower, soy and rapeseed oils - is likely to rise the most in four years, head of Hamburg-based analyst firm Oil World Thomas Mielke said, climbing by 6.3 million to 6.8 tonnes in the 2021/2022 crop year altogether.

Prices of Dalian's most-active soyoil contract also gave up earlier gains to drop 1.72% in afternoon trade, while its palm oil contract fell 3.04%.

Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for January delivery traded 1.11% lower.

Prices of vegetable oils affect each other as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,926 ringgit to 5,002 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry palm oil prices

