Sarwar opens exhibition of works by Hungarian artist

LAHORE: Inaugurating the exhibition of art work by renowned 19th century Hungarian artist August Theodor Schoefft, here at Lahore Fort on Monday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has become the safest country in the world for the minorities and opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs in Pakistanis is indeed a historic step.

“Minorities in Pakistan are being ensured religious freedom as well as protection of their lives and property. Pakistan stands for peace in region; the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for peace are unprecedented in the world”, the governor said while talking to media after inaugurating the exhibition.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Minister Religious Affairs Punjab Syed Saeed ul Hassan, Provincial Minister for Minorities Ejaz Alam Augustine, Ambassador of Hungary HE Bela Fazekas, Sikh pilgrims, diplomats from different countries and others were also present.

Moreover, the governor also conferred the “Governor Award” to the overseas Pakistanis from United States, United Kingdom, European countries and representatives of the Sikh community and others in recognition of their outstanding achievements and services in various fields.

Among others, the awards were conferred to Shoaib Sarwar, Naveed Anwar, Amir Khan, Mohindar Sohal, Charnjit Singh, Gopal Singh Chawla, Tara Singh, Joga Singh, Ahmed Tanoli, Dr Imran Shareef, Sana Khan, Mirza Khawar Baig, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq, Hafeez Khan, Shahid Javed, Irshaad Cheema, Shoaib Chattha, Muhammad Ateeq, Muhammad Tahir Ismail, Basit Awan and Ayesha Nasir.

