ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sarwar opens exhibition of works by Hungarian artist

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Inaugurating the exhibition of art work by renowned 19th century Hungarian artist August Theodor Schoefft, here at Lahore Fort on Monday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has become the safest country in the world for the minorities and opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs in Pakistanis is indeed a historic step.

“Minorities in Pakistan are being ensured religious freedom as well as protection of their lives and property. Pakistan stands for peace in region; the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for peace are unprecedented in the world”, the governor said while talking to media after inaugurating the exhibition.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Minister Religious Affairs Punjab Syed Saeed ul Hassan, Provincial Minister for Minorities Ejaz Alam Augustine, Ambassador of Hungary HE Bela Fazekas, Sikh pilgrims, diplomats from different countries and others were also present.

Moreover, the governor also conferred the “Governor Award” to the overseas Pakistanis from United States, United Kingdom, European countries and representatives of the Sikh community and others in recognition of their outstanding achievements and services in various fields.

Among others, the awards were conferred to Shoaib Sarwar, Naveed Anwar, Amir Khan, Mohindar Sohal, Charnjit Singh, Gopal Singh Chawla, Tara Singh, Joga Singh, Ahmed Tanoli, Dr Imran Shareef, Sana Khan, Mirza Khawar Baig, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq, Hafeez Khan, Shahid Javed, Irshaad Cheema, Shoaib Chattha, Muhammad Ateeq, Muhammad Tahir Ismail, Basit Awan and Ayesha Nasir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Shehryar Khan Afridi Punjab Governor

