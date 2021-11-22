ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Halle Berry says directing 'Bruised' was 'one of hardest things I've ever done'

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry moved into the director's chair for the first time for new drama "Bruised," a film she also stars in as a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who attempts to revive her career.

Berry said it took her years to get the movie to the screen, and she undertook intense physical training of up to five hours a day to prepare for fight scenes. The film is currently playing in a limited number of theaters and will be released on Netflix on Wednesday.

"I knew that I would spend more time, more energy, more hours working on something than I'd ever worked on in my entire career," she said in an interview with Reuters. "It proved to be true. It was one of the hardest things I've ever done."

British actress Sheila Atim, who co-stars as the trainer of Berry's character, said "Bruised" is about finding yourself.

"The characters in this story are just trying to find a way through the hand that they've been dealt," Atim said. "And some people navigate that better than others for different reasons."

Storyboards for doomed 'Dune' film up for auction

After decades in the entertainment industry and winning an Oscar for 2001 film "Monster's Ball," Berry said people are often surprised that she still finds the entertainment industry tough to navigate.

"I get that most people would think that somehow it's easy for me," Berry said.

"As a black woman, the struggle is real," she added. "It's still real. Nothing has ever been given to me in my entire career, and I still have to fight for things. And while sometimes I wish I didn't have to, I'm also grateful that I can."

Halle Berry Bruised martial arts fighter Sheila Atim Oscar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Halle Berry says directing 'Bruised' was 'one of hardest things I've ever done'

Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

Pakistan's rupee gains on account of IMF announcement

IHC decides to review new social media rules

Lahore's schools to remain closed three days a week due to air pollution

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Oman, Qatar sign six agreements during Sultan's visit to Doha

Programme revival: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on sixth review

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories