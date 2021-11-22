ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Arabica coffee hovers near recent peak while sugar dips

  • March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 1,726 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar lost 1.2% to 19.75 cents per lb
  • March arabica coffee rose 0.2% to $2.3385 per lb
Reuters Updated 22 Nov 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were consolidating just below its highest in almost 10 years on Monday as the market remained underpinned by tightening supplies while sugar prices eased.

Coffee

March arabica coffee rose 0.2% to $2.3385 per lb by 1339 GMT. The market climbed to $2.3955 on Friday for its highest in nearly 10 years.

Dealers said the mood remained bullish, with exchange stocks falling and producers in Brazil reluctant to sell, while a shortage of container shipping availability is slowing shipments from South America and exchange stocks continue to fall.

Despite good prices, sales of the next coffee harvest in Brazil have advanced little over the past month, owing to production uncertainties and expectations that prices will move still higher, the Safras & Mercado consultancy said on Friday.

"It is perfectly conceivable that the upswing in coffee prices will continue," Commerzbank said in a report, also noting that the La Nina weather phenomenon could cause further problems for next year's crop in Brazil.

January robusta coffee fell 0.1% to $2,242 a tonne.

Arabica coffee heads back up to near 10-year peak

Sugar

March raw sugar lost 1.2% to 19.75 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

Dealers said the market's recent run-up appeared to have lost momentum, curbed by concerns that high prices could stimulate more exports from India.

Weaker crude oil prices and a firmer dollar also weighed on prices.

March white sugar fell 1.2% to $506.50 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 1,726 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said supplies remained ample, limiting the market's upside potential.

"Even though grindings increased year on year in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia for the third quarter of 2021, this was not sufficient to absorb excess production," the International Cocoa Organization said in a report on Monday.

March New York cocoa was down 0.2% at $2,577 a tonne.

