ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends losses on weaker rivals, crude oil

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Monday, tracking weakness in rival oils and a slump in crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 32 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 4,961 ringgit.

Crude oil remained under pressure on Monday after sliding about 3% in the previous session on demand concerns sparked by a COVID-19 resurgence in Europe and prospects of excess supply after Japan said it was weighing releasing oil reserves.

Cheaper crude oil makes palm oil a less attractive feedstock for biofuels.

Palm oil futures slip on weaker crude

But an official of the Indonesian energy ministry said after market close that the world's top palm producer could consume more biodiesel in 2021 than initially estimated.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 2%, while its palm oil contract traded 1.5% lower.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade, meanwhile, were up 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm's losses were somewhat capped by cargo surveyor data on Saturday showing palm oil exports in the Nov. 1-20 rose at least 8% from the same period a month ago.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm extends losses on weaker rivals, crude oil

Pakistan's rupee gains on account of IMF announcement

Programme revival: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on sixth review

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Five dead, more than 40 injured after vehicle plows through Wisconsin parade

Personal data protection law on the cards

Read more stories