Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Recorder Report Updated 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Dealers Association on Sunday announced a countrywide strike on Nov 25 after the government showed its reluctance to revise their margin by 6 per cent of the sale price. The association while announcing a countrywide strike on November 25, said that the petrol pumps throughout the country will remain shut to press the government to accept their demand.

A spokesman for the association said that the government is constantly delaying their “genuine” demand of increasing 6 percent margin due to which the He said that the petrol pumps will also remain closed in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, adding we will chalk out our future line of action if our demand is not met.

Comments

