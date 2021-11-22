ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Pakistan

16,316 people get fine tickets for violating traffic rules

APP 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had issued 16,316 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ul-Rehman, he said that a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 16,316 road users who were fined over violation of traffic signals.

The Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets, not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

IGP Islamabad Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) violating traffic rule fine tickets

