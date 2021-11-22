ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Sindh reports 180 fresh Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report Updated 22 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported on Sunday, however 180 new cases emerged when 11,973 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday. Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday. He added that till last Saturday the number death and was 7,611.

Mr. Shah said that 11,973 samples were tested which detected 180 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,647,694 tests have been conducted against which 473,186 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 452,859 patients have recovered, including 11 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,716 patients were under treatment, of them 12,499 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 197 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 194 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 180 new cases, 25 have been detected from Karachi, including 11 from East, 9 South, Korangi and Malir 2 each, 1 Central. Hyderabad has 20, Jamshoro 16, Sanghar and Sujawal 14 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Matiari 12, Dadu and Thatta 10 each, Badin 8, Tharparkar 7, Larkana and Umerkot 5 each, Tando Allahyar 6, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur 2 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 23,425,138 vaccinations have been administered upto November 19th, and added during the last 24 hours 58,402 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,483,540 vaccines have administered which constituted 43.79 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah

