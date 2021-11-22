ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Sindh: armed men kidnap drivers, take away cars

INP 22 Nov 2021

NAUSHERO FEROZ: Armed men in Naushero Feroze (Sindh) kidnapped two drivers of a car carrier, and also took away with them two luxurious cars, V-8 and a land cruiser on Sunday. The men intercepted a vehicle carrier, heading from Karachi to Rawalpindi, bearing number plate: TLF-173; made the two drivers disembark from the carrier, bundled them into their double cabin before driving away their carrier to Kandyaro.

Later they tied both hands of the drivers and threw them into sugarcane fields. On the other hand, All Pakistan Car Carriers Association President Imdad Hussain Naqvi has alleged that the police are not registering a case against the culprits.

He has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh and DG Rangers to help them in the recovery of the two luxurious cars the robbers had taken away with them. “This is the third incident of its kind in just two months. The authorities are requested to provide us protection,” he implored.

