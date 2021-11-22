Training workshop organised for public-sector withholding agents

PESHAWAR: To increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection and withholding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments stationed at southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workshop was arranged with the financial assistance of German Agency GIZ at PC Bhurban, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Officials on the occasion delivered presentations on the history, administration and withholding of sales tax on services. KPRA Additional Collector (South) Kamran Khattak, Advisor to KPRA on Tax Audit Abdul Siddique, and Assistant Collector Abdul Wahab briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020.

He explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns. A live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding was also given to the participants.

Additional Collector (South) Kamran Khattak in his opening remarks thanked the officials for attending the workshop and ensured complete support of his team to the participants in issues relating to KPRA. He shed light on the working of KPRA and asked for the support of the participants to increase tax compliance in Southern region. Advisor to KPRA on Tax Audit Abdul Siddique thanked GIZ for financing the workshop and answered the questions of the participants in the workshop.

