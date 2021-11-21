PANAH signs MoU with Health Services Academy

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) and the Health Services Academy (HSA). The agreement aims to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest in health, education, training, research, policy, proposals and knowledge transfer, in order to maintain the continuity of public service.

The MoU was signed by Major General Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd), President of Panah and Dr Shehzad Ali Khan, Vice-Chancellor, Health Services Academy. On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nosheen Hamid, Member National Assembly, Uzma Riaz Jadoon, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman, Vice President Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, Members of National Assembly and officials of both organizations fully participated.

On this occasion, the President of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Maj Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd) while expressing his views said that the connection with the people through awareness of PANAH is very strong. After 37 years of continuous struggle, its fruits are visible. Everyone is walking with us. The Health Services Academy is constantly performing its services in the field of research. In which the services of Vice Chancellor Shehzad Ahmad Khan are unforgettable, the purpose of the agreement is to serve the people by giving importance to hygiene.

Dr Shehzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy, said that no society can develop without health and education facilities.

