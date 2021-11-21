ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
PANAH signs MoU with Health Services Academy

Press Release 21 Nov 2021

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) and the Health Services Academy (HSA). The agreement aims to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest in health, education, training, research, policy, proposals and knowledge transfer, in order to maintain the continuity of public service.

The MoU was signed by Major General Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd), President of Panah and Dr Shehzad Ali Khan, Vice-Chancellor, Health Services Academy. On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nosheen Hamid, Member National Assembly, Uzma Riaz Jadoon, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman, Vice President Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, Members of National Assembly and officials of both organizations fully participated.

On this occasion, the President of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Maj Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd) while expressing his views said that the connection with the people through awareness of PANAH is very strong. After 37 years of continuous struggle, its fruits are visible. Everyone is walking with us. The Health Services Academy is constantly performing its services in the field of research. In which the services of Vice Chancellor Shehzad Ahmad Khan are unforgettable, the purpose of the agreement is to serve the people by giving importance to hygiene.

Dr Shehzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy, said that no society can develop without health and education facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

