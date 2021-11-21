LCCI, ACT ink agreement to establish CCE at chamber

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Acumen Career Trainers (ACT) have inked an agreement for the establishment of Corporate Centre of Excellence (CCE) at the LCCI.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Chairman ACT M Usman Ali Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq, LCCI former presidents Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Code of Corporate Governance Altaf Hussain Turab also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Ali Afzal, Chaudhry Wajid Ali were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, LCCI will arrange, provide and maintain infrastructure including office, training hall and extend administrative support to manage and execute training programmes effectively. The Administrative Cell will be led by the LCCI president, chairman ACT, convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on the Code of Corporate Governance and former LCCI presidents for maximum acceleration.

LCCI Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the main purpose of this initiative is to initiate the Directors Training Programme and other trainings at LCCI to acquaint the diverse members of business community with the key pillars of corporate governance and responsibilities in the light of relevant regulatory requirements and latest trends. This will enable the participants to be better equipped to understand and evaluate different approaches to structuring the ownership, control and regulation of companies.

He said that the Corporate Centre of Excellence (CCE) will offer and manage Training Programmes, Director Training Programme, Corporate Training, Corporate Career Analysis, Incubation Center, Business Consultative Services and Business Development & Promotion. The Corporate Centre of Excellence (CCE) will be the Intellectual Property Right of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will have the services of best consultants.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that LCCI has been striving hard continuously to improve its service delivery. He said that LCCI has already formed a one window facilitation centre at its premises where various Government departments are facilitating the members.

Haris Ateeq said that LCCI is emphasizing on capacity building and skill development as these areas are key to improvement at micro and macro organizational levels. He said that the capacity building is a must for any organization to do new things. “Most simply, capacity building and skill development improve the organization’s performance and enhance its ability to function and continue to stay relevant within a rapidly changing environment”, the LCCI vice-president added.

He said that the LCCI has a state-of-the-art Incubation Center to guide and facilitate the young and new entrepreneurs. While lauding the role of the Convener of LCCI Standing Committee on the Code of Corporate Governance Altaf Turab, the LCCI vice-president said that the Standing Committee should be linked with the LCCI Incubation Center to achieve the desired goals.

