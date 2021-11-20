ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Coronavirus vaccination for children 12-15 to remain suspended till Nov 27

  • NCOC says decision taken due to the measles and rubella vaccination drive
BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Saturday that coronavirus vaccination for children between 12 to 15 years of age will remain suspended till November 27.

In a tweet on Saturday, the NCOC said that the vaccination has been suspended due to the ongoing national measles and rubella campaign. On November 15, the two-week-long measles and rubella vaccination campaign started in the country to vaccinate more than 90 million children.

On account of it, the NCOC had announced to suspend the Covid-19 vaccination for children between 12 to 15 years of age.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 319 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, out of 39,200 tests conducted. Out of these, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 52 coronavirus cases, Balochistan (7), Punjab (8), Islamabad (20), GB (1), AJK (3) and Sindh (151).

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Pakistan has so far confirmed 1,281,559 Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the positivity ratio was recorded at 0.81%, while there are 22,479 active cases in the country.

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed seven more lives, taking the death toll to 28,655. Currently, there are 1077 critical Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 117.24 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Pakistan so far.

Coronavirus Pakistan campaign measles and rubella

