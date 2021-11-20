Groundbreaking of Yellow Line BRT project to be held next month: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with World Bank operations manager Gailius Braugelis on Friday emphasised the need of further enhancing the scope of Sindh Barrage Improvement (SBI) Project so that a feasibility study for new Sukkur Barrage, including identifying the site could be undertaken.

The CM told that the ground breaking ceremony of Yellow Line BRT Corridor would be performed next month.

The meeting was attended by Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi, officers of Irrigation department Capt Muhammad Saeed Laghari (retd) and Ghulam Mohiuddin Mughal at the CM House.

The chief minister and the visiting World Bank operations manager discussed all the World Bank funded projects particularly the Rs2 billion worth Sindh Barrages Improvement Project, Modernization of Urban Property Tax, Karachi Mobility project under which BRT Yellow Line and its connectivity with southern suburbs are to be made.

Sindh Barrage Improvement Project, Sukkur barrage has been launched for Rs16.6 billion in June 2018 and is likely to be closed in June 2030. The project includes rehabilitation, effective operation, and management of the Sukkur barrage. Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said 60 percent physical progress of different components have been achieved.

The chief minister said his government was planning to construct a new barrage to replace the old Sukkur Barrage - the biggest barrage in the country. He urged the World Bank to support the provincial government to prepare feasibility of the new barrage, including its exact location or site.

The World Bank Operation manager assured the chief minister that he would involve the technical team of the bank to help the provincial government to undertake the new task.

Guddu Barrage: To improve the reliability and safety of the Guddu Barrage, a project worth Rs2 billion was launched in August 2015 which is scheduled to be completed in December 2021. Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting that overall physical progress of the rehabilitation and operational works was 50 per percent.

The chief minister urged the World Bank representative to provide four years extension in closing of project. The manager operations of the World Bank suggested submitting a formal request for the extension of the project.

Property Tax: Discussing modernization of the Urban Property Tax system, the chief minister said he has already decided to hand over collection of property tax to the local bodies in the city.

Karachi Mobility project: Karachi Mobility project has been approved for Rs6 billion with the objective to improve urban mobility, accessibility and road safety in Karachi through development of Mass Transit Infrastructure. It includes construction of 22 kilometer long Yellow Line BRT Corridor, drainage, lighting busways, stations, terminals and depot.

The chief minister said that the BRT would improve the connectivity between Korangi and Korangi industrial neighbourhoods with Karachi’s Southern suburbs and Central Business districts.

The chief minister told the WB representative that the detailed design and procurement consultant has issued draft inspection reports on which the Sindh Mass Transit Authority would submit a response soon.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Irrigation Minister to hold a separate meeting with the World Bank Operations Manager on Monday to finalize the extension of the Guddu Barrage project.

