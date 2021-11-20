Exertion of pressure on transfers, postings: FBR decides to punish tax officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to punish tax officials, who are putting political/external pressures on the top FBR management for their posting/transfers/deputations and other service matters.

In this connection, the FBR has issued a stern warning to all its officials, here on Friday.

In October 2020, the board had serious concern over the exertion of political pressure by the officers of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) in administrative matters - transfers/postings.

But the political pressure on the FBR management for transfers and postings continues and now the FBR has issued another warning, here on Friday.

According to an office memorandum issued by the FBR, here on Friday, the Board want to convey the serious concern that certain officers in total disregard to Rule 19 and 29 of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 read with the instructions resort to exerting political/external pressures on the top management in connection with their posting/transfers/deputations and other service matters etc.

It is once again reminded to all officers of the IRS/PCS that the said act is a “misconduct” under the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964 read with Government Rule 2(1)(k) of Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 (unbecoming of officers professional conduct) and attracts disciplinary action under the relevant rules.

Moreover, it is further reiterated that under rule 5(e) of the Directory Retirement Rules, 2020, this act is unbecoming of a Civil Servant and can be one of the grounds for directory retirement of Civil Servants.

In future all such cases shall be placed before the DRB/DRC for consideration.

All officers of the FBR are hereby warned in their own interest to shun this attitude.

All such officers are immediately marked and necessary observations are placed in their personal dossiers for cognisance at a later time.

In this respect, all field heads are requested to disseminate this information with the needed seriousness to all officers under their command, the FBR added.

