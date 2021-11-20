ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
All eyes on China as LME copper spreads collapse

Reuters 20 Nov 2021

LONDON: Calm has returned to the London Metal Exchange (LME) copper market after last month’s storm, which forced the exchange to step in to protect those caught with a short position.

The LME cash premium, which rocketed to an unprecedented $1,103.50 per tonne prior to the intervention, was valued at just $15.50 at Tuesday’s close.

The cost of an overnight short position roll, which was $125 per tonne before the LME imposed its lending cap, is currently trading in small contango.

Regulatory action has been complemented by a gradual rebuild in LME on-warrant copper stocks, which fell to a multi-year low of just 14,150 tonnes in the run-up to the October chaos.

The collapsing time-spreads suggest much more is on its way with all eyes now on China, where the country’s copper smelters have openly talked about shipping large amounts of metal to LME warehouses. The world’s largest buyer turning on the export taps is a rare phenomenon and one that attests to how tight availability is in the rest of the world.

The amount of copper making its way on to LME warrant has so far been underwhelming given the extreme level of the cash premium last month.

Arrivals since the middle of October have totalled 51,125 tonnes, split across LME warehouses in Europe (19,025 tonnes), Asia (18,675) and the United States (13,425 tonnes).

Thanks to a conspicuous absence of cancellations since the LME’s intervention, on-warrant stocks have rebuilt to 62,100 tonnes.

London Metal Exchange LME copper LME cash premium LME warehouses

Comments

All eyes on China as LME copper spreads collapse

